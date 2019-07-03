Former 'Produce 48' contestant Lee Kaeun posts then deletes teaser film for 'I'll Remember'

On July 3, former After School member and former 'Produce 48' contestant Lee Kaeun posted, then deleted, a soft, nostalgic teaser film for "I'll Remember"!

At the time of posting, Kaeun wrote, "To my fans whom I'm always thankful for and love.. #July 5th #6PM #I'll Remember." Even though Kaeun's original post, shared via her personal Instagram, was deleted, you can still find the teaser clip shared by Kaeun's fans, below.

While some fans are looking forward to the possibility of Kaeun's long-awaited solo debut, others are worried that the upcoming announcement may be insinuating Kaeun's departure from Pledis Entertainment. Back in May, Pledis Entertainment shocked fans with sudden news of girl group PRISTIN's disbandment, as well as the departure of most of the members of the group from the label.

Stay tuned for updates.