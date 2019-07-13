LOOΠΔ's Chuu rates her first ever acting performance + talks about friendship with fromis_9's Jang Gyu Ri

LOOΠΔ's lovely heartmaker Chuu opened up about her first ever acting debut role in tvN D's web drama, 'Dating Class' season 1!



In the web drama, Chuu played the role of Han Eun Sol - a girl who fell in love too fast, and fell out of love too fast. At first, Chuu confessed, she made a lot of mistakes due to her inexperience in acting. She shared, "The atmosphere on set was great. But because I was too nervous, I kept getting my lines mixed up. And then as I kept messing up, I kept saying 'I'm sorry'. I even ended up apologizing in my sleep."



Chuu also revealed that it was a great help acting with fellow idols, such as fromis_9's Jang Gyu Ri and KNK's Seoham. Chuu explained that after working together, she's now best friends with fromis_9's Jang Gyu Ri, just like their web drama characters. "We connected a lot during filming. To get rid of our nerves, we would run laps or take walks together around the sports field. We ate together, and cheered each other on during comebacks. It was impossible not to grow close since we would be together from morning until the next day," Chuu said, "I've always wanted to be friends with her. Gyu Ri unnie also told me that she wanted to be friends with me. It was fate for us to meet through the filming set. I'm glad we got so close. We talked all the time, finding similarities while discussing everything like preparations for concerts, dieting, delicious food, etc."



Finally, when asked to rate her first ever acting performance, Chuu answered, "70 points out of 110 points total! When I actually stood in front of the camera, there were times when the things I wanted to express did not come through, and also times when something came across as too much. I think for an actor to become natural at acting, you need to study various types of characters."



Did you watch Chuu in tvN D's 'Dating Class' season 1?