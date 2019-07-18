Lee Min Jung finds her way through Spain on 'The Barber of Seville'

Lee Min Jung found her own way through Spain on 'The Barber of Seville'.

On the July 18th episode of MBC variety show 'The Barber of Seville', Lee Min Jung led the way to find her dormitory with Jung Chae Yeon and Soo Hyun. She said during an interview, "I'm normally good with directions. I'm the kind of person who remembers the roads she went to in the past. I have an extremely good sense of direction."



Lee Min Jung then took on the role of 'Human Navigator' for the cast and crew. As previously reported, two top hairdressers will be accompanied by a team of celebrity aids including Shinhwa's Eric, Andy, and actress Lee Min Jung on 'The Barber of Seville'.



Did you watch the premiere?



