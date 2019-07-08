Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Min Ho fans commemorate his 32nd birthday with 2.8 million won donation to child welfare organization

The Korean branch of Holt International Children's Services revealed that Lee Min Ho's DC Inside fan community made a special donation to celebrate the actor's 32nd birthday.

According to a statement released by the organization on July 8, the fans donated a total of 2.8 million won (approx. $2,375 USD). This is the second time this fan group has donated to the charity this year, having previously gifted them with a new year donation of 4 million won (approx. $3,394 USD).


A representative for the charity revealed they will be using the donation to cover medical fees of children from low-income families.


Meanwhile, the actor's birthday was on June 22.

nice fandom

