Lai Kuan Lin’s father comes forward with reasons for terminating contract

Lai Kuan Lin’s father has come forward with a statement on Lai Kuan Lin’s decision to terminate his contract with Cube Entertainment. On July 20th, Lai Kuan Lin’s father revealed through Taiwanese media that he was dissatisfied with the working conditions.

He explained, “I’m grateful Cube for the great opportunity, but there were some problems while working together. There were problems that started from the contract and included issues regarding the child’s health among other things. As a father, I want my son to work in a good environment. Thank you for the concern.”

Lai Kuan Lin has been under contract with Cube Entertainment in Korea and Hot Idol in China and he has been traveling frequently between the two countries for promotions. However, he asked Cube to terminate his contract earlier this month and was seen entering the country alone through Incheon International Airport without his manager. According to foreign media, his contract with Hot Idol is still said to be valid.

Cube has not yet responded to Lai Kuan Lin's father statement, but previously they released a statement saying, “A cause for exclusive contract termination has not occurred between the company and Lai Kuan Lin. From Lai Kuan Lin's debut to the present, the company has fulfilled our duty as an agency to where he could become an artist that receives love from the public. However, if there are groundless allegations being made about the company, we plan to actively respond through legal action."