Korea Management Federation confirms Kang Daniel's manager is no longer member

The Korea Management Federation confirmed Kang Daniel's manager is no longer a member.



On July 16, the Korea Management Federation messaged all of its 300-some members that Kang Daniel's manager 'A' is no longer part of the association. With the establishment of Kang Daniel's one-man agency Konnect Entertainment, 'A' was hired to be in charge of his upcoming solo activities.



As for the reason for the cancellation of 'A's membership, the Korea Management Federation explained, "We don't work with celebrities who've been publicly criticized for ethical or sexual issues or celebrities who are currently in a legal dispute with agencies. The members of the federation should not enter into contracts with these artists and refuse jobs. We took this step to protect the rights and interests of our members and the management overall."



A rep later explained Kang Daniel's manager 'A' was removed during organization changes to the member list, and he was informed beforehand. The source further stated 'A's membership is up for discussion in the future.



In other news, Kang Daniel is set to make his official solo debut with 'Color on Me' on July 25.