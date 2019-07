Kang Daniel is becoming a hot topic after he announced his solo debut.

Fans trended #강다니엘_카운트다운 (Kang Daniel Countdown) worldwide on Twitter as anticipation continues to rise as the former Wanna One member continues to release teaser images for his solo debut on July 25. He is seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and looking moodily into the distance.

Are you excited to see him make his debut?