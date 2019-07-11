Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 30 to July 6

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 30 to July 6 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 56,689,740 Points

2. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 42,590,591 Points

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 40,457,560 Points

4. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 39,608,708 Points

5. Anne Marie - "2002"- 38,780,342 Points

6. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 38,741,239 Points

7. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 38,093,617 Points

8. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 37,741,043 Points

9. Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - 32,071,112 Points

10. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 31,956,690 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Gfriend - 'FEVER SEASON'

2. Eun Ji Won- 'G1'

3. Stray Kids - 'Cle 2 _ Yellow Wood'

4. BTS - 'BTS WORLD OST'

5. TWICE - 'TWICEcoaster _ LANE 1'

6. TWICE - 'PAGE TWO'

7. Yunho - 'True Colors'

8. AB6IX - 'B_COMPLETE'

9. TWICE - 'SIGNAL'

10. Leo - 'MUSE'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

3. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"



4. Song Ha Yea - "Your Regards"

5. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

6. Paul Kim - "Me After You"



7. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)"



Source: Gaon

