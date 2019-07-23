Kang Daniel has opened up his official V Live channel!
The former Wanna One member is preparing for his solo debut with his mini album 'Color on Me', and on July 23, he's announced his own V Live channel. Kang Daniel introduces himself in his first video upload, and he promises to give fans a lot of good content.
Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel's debut!
Kang Daniel opens up official V Live channel before solo debut
