Jungkook is continuing to take Korean culture with him where he goes and his fashion choices definitely state that.

The BTS members recently arrived at Gimpo Airport on July 4th to take off for their Japan concert of their 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' World Tour. Jungkook was seen wearing a modern version of a hanbok along with a black mask. Fans are exclaiming that he can make anything look good.

