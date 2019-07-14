ITZY's Yeji sprinkles magic around in individual teaser images for 'IT'z ICY'

ITZY has revealed individual teaser images for Yeji.

After releasing the second set of teaser images, this JYP rookie group dropped gorgeous photos of Yeji on July 15. In the photos, Yeji sprinkles magical-looking glitter around her martini glass and shows off some illustrated stars around her eyes.

Does this concept already scream summer? Stay tuned for ITZY's first comeback since debut, with their 1st mini-album 'IT'z ICY'! The MV has been set for release at midnight on July 29, with the album available online on the same day at 6 PM KST.