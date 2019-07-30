Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IN2IT release chic 'Run Away' teaser images feat. Inho, Inpyo & Jiahn

IN2IT have released chic "Run Away" teaser images featuring Inho, Inpyo, and Jiahn.

IN2IT are taking on a red and black concept for their comeback with an edgy flair. "Run Away" has a rock vibe, and it's the group's first release since their disco track "Sorry for My English" in July of 2018.

Their digital single "Run Away" drops on August 7 KST. Check out IN2IT's MV teaser here if you missed it here.

