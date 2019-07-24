Idols who are complete clean freaks

Apart from being stellar singers and dancers on stage, idols are normal human beings off stage in their homes. While some idols prefer to sit back and relax, others stay busy tidying up their house! Check out these idols who are actually clean freaks.

EXO’s Xiumin

EXO’s Xiumin really showed fans how clean he likes to be through his appearances on “EXO’s Heart 4 U” and “It’s Dangerous Beyond the Blankets.” Xiumin cleans up his messes as soon as he can to avoid unwanted stress.

CNBLUE’s Minhyuk

CNBLUE’s Minhyuk is not only talented and good-looking but also extremely cleanly. In other words, he’s the perfect husband material. He showed off his intense cleaning routine on “I Live Alone.”

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is called “Housewife Mingyu” by fans and it’s absolutely clear why. He prioritizes cleanliness and organization all the time and often cleans up after the other members.

NU’EST’s Minhyun

NU’EST’s Minhyun’s love for cleanliness was especially apparent during “Wanna One Go: Zero Base,” where he cleaned up all of the clutter he found despite being on vacation. He even had a cleaning collection above his bed!

TWICE’s Jeongyeon

It’s no wonder that the other TWICE members call her the cleaning supervisor. She helps to keep the dorm clean at all times, even calling house meetings when things get too messy.

MONSTA X’s Kihyun

MONSTA X’s Kihyun’s tidy habits were caught on camera by fellow member Minhyuk. After returning from the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, the first thing Kihyun did was clean the fridge!

NCT’s Taeyong

NCT’s Taeyong is also well-known for being a clean freak. He has certain unique habits like cleaning before going to bed and washing his dirty laundry by hand.