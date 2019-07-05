Hwasa and Park Narae show off their sexiness by dancing together

Hwa Sa and Park Narae performed a dance cover together of "TWIT" and killed it!

On the July 5 broadcast of 'I Live Alone', Park Narae performed the song and was promptly joined in by Hwa Sa! The two of them showed off their moves which led to the other panel members going wild. Although the choreography was so difficult that Park Narae stopped singing in the middle of the song to focus on dance, both women showed great chemistry and powerful dance moves.

Check out the video below.