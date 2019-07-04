Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Girls' Generation's YoonA & Jo Jung Suk to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Girls' Generation's YoonA and Jo Jung Suk will be featuring as guests on 'Knowing Brothers'.

On July 4, JTBC confirmed, "Actors Jo Jung Suk and YoonA are filming for 'Knowing Brothers' on July 18 KST." 

As previously reported, YoonA and Jo Jung Suk are starring in the upcoming adventure thriller film 'Exit' about a college student and unemployed man who have to escape a city hit with poisonous gas.

In related news, YoonA and Jo Jung Suk are also set to feature as guests on 'Running Man'.

