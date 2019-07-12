Four men spit on and degrade 'Statue of Peace and Comfort Women' while yelling Japanese phrases + would rather pay fine than apologize

Four men have refused to apologize for their degrading actions towards the 'Statue of Peace and Comfort Women'. This statue is a symbolic one that remembers the atrocities that Korean comfort women faced at the hands of the Japanese. These four men apparently spit on and mooned the statue while shouting insulting Japanese phrases.

A representative from the 'House of Hope' that shelters former comfort women reported that one of the men called and stated that he wanted to apologize. He then stated all four of them would come and deliver an apology. The next day, one of the four perpetrators called again and said he would not apologize. A representative of the comfort women stated:

"He talked as if he would rather pay the fine than to apologize. The grandmothers still want to deal with the situation leniently if they sincerely apologize but they don't seem to have that attitude."





The 'House of Hope' has tried to delay taking action towards the young men in the case that they sincerely apologized. However, after they rejected to show any guilt or remorse for their actions, the institution has proceeded with reporting them to the police on July 10, asking to punish them.

The men are reported to be in between 20 to 30 years old and have been friends for a year. They are either unemployed or day laborers. The men told the police that they performed these acts to mock the comfort women and specifically spoke Japanese in order to further degrade them.

Netizens are calling for harsh disciplinary actions on these men for their incredibly inhumane behavior.