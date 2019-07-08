EXID's Junghwa signs with J Wide Company for future promotions





EXID's Junghwa has officially signed with J Wide Company, the home of many other celebrities like Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Bo Young, Kim So Yeon, and Kim Tae Ri.

Junghwa had received lots of attention from a number of management companies, but ultimately decided on J Wide Company to continue her future activities as both a singer and an actor.

J Wide Company is known for housing more actors than musical acts in their agency like the actors listed above, as well as Baek Jin Hee, Choi Daniel, and Bae Jong Ok.



In an official statement about Junghwa, J Wide Company said,

"We are happy to be part of Junghwa's next phase in her career. Junghwa, who has a natural charm as a singer as well as great potential to grow as an actor, will do her best to grow and promote her talents as part of our company. Please give lots of love and look forward to singer and actor Junghwa's future activities."

Junghwa debuted in 2012 as a member of EXID and received lots of attention for her talent and visuals as they surged in popularity in 2014 and continued to produce hit singles such as "Ah Yeah", "Hot Pink", "DDD", and "I Love You". During her promotions with EXID she also performed in a number of web drama series such as 'Mask' and 'If Love Was Not Timeless'.