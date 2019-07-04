DPR producer DPR CREAM drops teaser video for debut single 'Color Drive'

Hip-hop crew DPR's producer DPR CREAM will be releasing his first single album 'The Voyager 737'.



On July 4 KST, the artist took to his official Instagram account to share a short video teasing the album's title track "Color Drive." In the clip, there is an eye witness interview about an unusual spacecraft that shares the name of the DPR CREAM album, giving fans a taste of the extraterrestrial theme of the debut concept.



Meanwhile, DPR is a crew comprised of many visual art and musical talents, including rapper DPR LIVE, producer DPR Cream, visual director DPR +IAN, and creative director DPR REM.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for DPR CREAM's album when it drops at 6 PM KST on July 5.

