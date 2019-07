Hyoyeon is continuing her ways as a DJ and has released a teaser image for her upcoming EDM single 'BADSTER'.

Instead of appearing on the cover, DJ HYO is portrayed as a cartoon character sporting sunglasses and wielding a gun. The Girls' Generation member has previously made forays into her solo career doing rap and other genres and it seems like she's definitely settled into EDM as an electronic artist.

What do you think of Hyoyeon's teaser image?