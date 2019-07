MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is leveling up as an adult and has her own car.

The popular idol and regular guest on the variety show 'I Live Alone' has already nicknamed her car Boong Boong and took her first drive out with her friend and former labelmate Choi Soo Jung. Although Hwa Sa faced some difficulty driving as a beginner, the pair eventually made it to their picnic location and had a wonderful time together.

Check out the clips below.