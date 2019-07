Many YouTubers have been covering Naomi Scott's "Speechless", and K-pop stars are no different!





A handful of K-pop stars have stepped up to give their own beautiful renditions of the 'Aladdin' OST. Check them out below:

Akdong Musician's Suhyun:



Sonnet Son (Son Seung Yeon):

NCT's Doyoung: (short but still amazing!)



UP10TION's Sunyoul: (sang in the original female key)





Bada:

Dream Catcher's Siyeon:









NC.A:



Park Ji Min: