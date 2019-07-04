CIX sells out all tickets to their debut showcase within 30 seconds

CIX has sold out all the tickets to their debut showcase.

The boys will be holding their debut showcase 'Hello, Stranger' on July 24th. Tickets went on sale through Melon on the 4th, and all the tickets to the Olympic Park SK Handball Arena were sold out within 30 seconds. Over 16,000 fans tried to get on the server at once, with over 5,000 being put on standby for the tickets.



CIX will be kicking off their debut teasing with individual concept images on July 8th, starting from BX, and going, in order, to Seunghun, Bae Jin Young, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk. The concept image will drop on July 15th, the album preview will drop on the 17th, followed by MV teasers on the 19th and 22nd and the full release of 'Hello' on the 23rd. The debut showcase is scheduled for a day after on the 24th.



Are you ready for CIX?