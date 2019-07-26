Check out male CF model brand value rankings for July

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for male CF stars in the month of July.

From June 25 through July 26, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data involving approximately 50 male CF stars. In 1st place came Tottenham Hotspur F.C. soccer star Son Heung Min with a total of 1,619,269 points, followed by food entrepreneur Baek Jong Won in 2nd place with 1,619,269 points. Film actor Ma Dong Suk ranked in 3rd place with 783,190 points, and Wanna One's Kang Daniel came in 4th place this month at 764,053 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Gong Yoo, Park Seo Joon, Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Hae In, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Si Un. Check out the full report below.

