Comedian Kim Jun Ho returning to broadcasts 4 months after his golf gambling controversy with Cha Tae Hyun

On July 27, comedian Kim Jun Ho's label JDB Entertainment responded to reports of his return to broadcasts, approximately 4 months after his golf gambling controversy with actor Cha Tae Hyun.

According to reports, Kim Jun Ho will be returning to broadcasts through tvN's 'Seoulmate 3'. He's expected to attend filming on this day (July 27), with the broadcast airing some time in mid-August.

In response, JDB Entertainment confirmed, "It's true that Kim Jun Ho is attending filming for 'Seoulmate 3' today." Back in March of this year, Kim Jun Ho and Cha Tae Hyun came under fire after it was revealed that the two partook in golf gambling. Police investigated the case and found both stars innocent of any illegal activity, however, the two stars still chose to leave all of their programs to halt promotions for a while.



Actor Cha Tae Hyun has yet to address his return to promotions.