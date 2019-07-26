Rocket Punch's leader Yeonhee rules the arcade in her individual debut concept film

Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new girl group Rocket Punch would like to introduce their charismatic leader, Yeonhee!

Following Dahyun, Suyun, and Sohee earlier this week, Yeonhee is the 4th member up of a total of 6 members from Rocket Punch. In her individual debut concept film, Yeonhee rules the arcade with an easygoing smile, ready to take on any opponent whether its in motorcycling, shooting, air hockey, and more.

Stay tuned for more details leading up to Rocket Punch's debut, coming some time this summer!