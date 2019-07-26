Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

Rocket Punch's leader Yeonhee rules the arcade in her individual debut concept film

AKP STAFF

Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new girl group Rocket Punch would like to introduce their charismatic leader, Yeonhee!

Following Dahyun, Suyun, and Sohee earlier this week, Yeonhee is the 4th member up of a total of 6 members from Rocket Punch. In her individual debut concept film, Yeonhee rules the arcade with an easygoing smile, ready to take on any opponent whether its in motorcycling, shooting, air hockey, and more. 

Stay tuned for more details leading up to Rocket Punch's debut, coming some time this summer!

Mya400146 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I'm sorry but.. WHY are you putting leader in the title? Woolim hasn't announced any of their positions yet...

0

coco_puffs-93 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Fantastic, I am already having fantasies of our less than intimate encounter at a dance revolution booth... 🤝

Share

