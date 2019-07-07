BTS tops Oricon Daily Single Charts for four days in a row with 'Lights/Boy With Luv'

The Oricon Chart in Japan has shown that BTS' tenth single album, 'Lights/Boy With Luv', which was released on Thursday, recorded 34,537 points on the Oricon Daily Singles Chart on the fourth day of its release, accumulating a total of 569,170 points and topping the Oricon Chart for the fourth consecutive day.



'Lights/Boy With Luv' includes a new song "Lights", the Japanese version of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA''s title track "Boy With Luv", and the Japanese version of "Idol".



Right after the single's release, "Lights" topped the iTunes charts in 43 countries and regions around the world, demonstrated the love it received worldwide.



Meanwhile, BTS will be performing at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan as part of their "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF" tour on July 6th and 7th, and then will continue to their next Japan stop at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on the 13th and the 14th.

