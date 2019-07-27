Check out Performances from July 27th 'Show! Music Core - 2019 Ulsan K-pop Festival'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!
On today's special '2019 Ulsan K-pop' episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", and Dongkiz returned with "BlockBuster".
Other performers of the night were AB6IX, A Pink, Kim Chung Ha, DAY6, fromis_9, GFriend, Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Nature, Norazo, Pentagon, Red Velvet, SF9, Son Ga In, Stray Kids, UV, and Cosmic Girls.
Check out the performances below!
DEBUT: CIX
==
COMEBACK: Dongkiz
===
AB6IX
==
A Pink
==
Kim Chung Ha
==
DAY6
==
fromis_9
==
GFriend
==
Kim Jae Hwan
==
MAMAMOO
==
Nature
==
Norazo
==
Pentagon
==
Red Velvet
==
SF9
==
Son Ga In
==
Stray Kids
==
UV
==
Cosmic Girls
===
Log in to comment