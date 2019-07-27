Check out Performances from July 27th 'Show! Music Core - 2019 Ulsan K-pop Festival'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's special '2019 Ulsan K-pop' episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", and Dongkiz returned with "BlockBuster".



Other performers of the night were AB6IX, A Pink, Kim Chung Ha, DAY6, fromis_9, GFriend, Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Nature, Norazo, Pentagon, Red Velvet, SF9, Son Ga In, Stray Kids, UV, and Cosmic Girls.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: CIX







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







AB6IX







A Pink







Kim Chung Ha







DAY6







fromis_9







GFriend







Kim Jae Hwan







MAMAMOO







Nature







Norazo







Pentagon







Red Velvet







SF9







Son Ga In







Stray Kids







UV







Cosmic Girls







