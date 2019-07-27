Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Check out Performances from July 27th 'Show! Music Core - 2019 Ulsan K-pop Festival'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's special '2019 Ulsan K-pop' episode, CIX debuted with "Movie Star", and Dongkiz returned with "BlockBuster".

Other performers of the night were AB6IXA Pink, Kim Chung Ha, DAY6, fromis_9, GFriend, Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Nature, Norazo, Pentagon, Red Velvet, SF9, Son Ga In, Stray Kids, UV, and Cosmic Girls.

Check out the performances below!

DEBUT: CIX


==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz


===

AB6IX


==

A Pink


==

Kim Chung Ha


==

DAY6


==

fromis_9


==

GFriend


==

Kim Jae Hwan


==

MAMAMOO


==

Nature


==

Norazo


==

Pentagon


==

Red Velvet


==

SF9


==

Son Ga In


==

Stray Kids


==

UV


==

Cosmic Girls


===

  1. A Pink
  2. AB6IX
  3. CIX
  4. Cosmic Girls
  5. DAY6
  6. fromis_9
  7. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  8. Kim Chung Ha
  9. MAMAMOO
  10. Nature
  11. Norazo
  12. Pentagon
  13. Red Velvet
  14. SF9
  15. Stray Kids
  16. UV
  17. Kim Jae Hwan
  18. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  19. MUSIC CORE
  20. DONGKIZ
  21. SON GA IN
1 923 Share 50% Upvoted

0

allkpop0-11 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I feel like the only one that has stage presence in Mamamoo is hwasa

Share
misc.
K-Pop's Most Hilarious Cursed Images
11 hours ago   34   67,288

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND