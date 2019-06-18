Berry Good's Johyun thanks fans for their encouragements after malicious comments target her cosplay

On June 18, Berry Good member Johyun took to her Instagram to speak up for the first time since the controversy surrounding her cosplay outfit at OGN's 'Game d'Olympic' event.

Through her Instagram story, Johyun shared a lengthy post she received from a fan, encouraging Johyun with words like, "Even the kindest people can sometimes become bad, and even the worst people sometimes become good. Which is why there's no reason to be distressed because you're receiving hate from someone."

In response to this word of comfort as well as countless comments cheering Johyun on, the idol wrote:





"I am always doing my best, thankful for the fact that I can be a celebrity. But because I am also a person, my emotions and thoughts become influenced and thrown about from both criticism and encouragements like any other South Korean woman.



There are times where I look into the mirror and think of myself as a disappointment, and also reflect on if I should just accept myself in such a disappointing state. But even if such difficult, complex thoughts and emotions get all mixed up until it's hard to endure it, I still encourage myself on and fight against it. Receiving all of your warm encouragements has brought tears to my eyes without me even realizing it.. I want to sincerely say thank you.



I may not be perfect, but for the sake of productions and broadcasts, I am putting in my best efforts. Regardless of gender, all people have different thoughts and grew up in different environments, so I believe that I should respect all people.



I love all people who are living in this same age as I am. I hope that everyone will be able to live doing whatever they want to do as long as your health allows it, spending happy days and helping one another out in this life which only comes once.



I wish you all a happy day again today. Thank you once again for your encouragements, and I love you.



Everyone, thank you for hoisting me up every time I fall down.. I may still be too young, but I will grow into a mature adult!!"

