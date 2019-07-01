'A-Teen' stars Golden Child's Bomin & Shin Ye Eun confirmed as brand new MCs of 'Music Bank'!

Golden Child's maknae Bomin and JYP Entertainment rookie actress Shin Ye Eun have been named the newest MCs of KBS2's 'Music Bank'!

The two stars will be taking over for former MCs Choi Won Myung and Lovelyz's Kei beginning with 'Music Bank's July 5 broadcast. Both Shin Ye Eun and Bomin are known as stars of the popular web drama series 'A-Teen'. Shin Ye Eun garnered love as the female lead of 'A-Teen' season 1, while Bomin captured hearts as a mysterious male lead in 'A-Teen' season 2.



Look forward to these two MCs' youthful chemistry, every Fridays on 'Music Bank'!