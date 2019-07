ITZY want to invite you to their summer pool party, in their latest CF with sportswear brand 'Andar'!

In the CF, the ITZY members showcase a variety of sporty styles in comfy 'Andar' air-cooling items, enjoying a day of camping outdoors equipped with refreshing water guns, as well as a chill time at the swimming pool in the afternoon.

Look forward to even more promotional content from 'Andar's summer season endorsement models, ITZY!