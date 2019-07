A-Pink's Hayoung is keeping the image teasers rolling as she prepares for her solo debut.

In this teaser image, Hayoung is posing among some cotton candy clouds, looking to be the epitome of summer. Her floral blouse shows off her shoulders as she smiles at the camera. The lyric teaser written on the image reads "I grab your hand carefully, Are you the same too?"





Keep your eyes open for more news about Hayoung's debut!