'Zero digital score?' Netizens don't understand how ATEEZ won first place on 'M! Countdown'

Rookie group ATEEZ surprised many people when they won 1st place on the June 20 broadcast of music show 'M! Countdown.' The group beat out Lee Hi, VIXX's Leo, SF9, Stray Kids, and Jeon So Mi.

The group started crying with emotion after learning that they won.

However, netizen comments were less than positive as many people wondered how the rookie group beat out so many popular names.





"I know they don't want YG (Lee Hi) to win, this is a bit much..."

"What is this?"

"They're the male Cosmic Girls."



"Zero digital points kekeke, it's the first time I've heard of them."



"I've never heard of them."



Even with the negative comments, ATEEZ still achieved a lot as a rookie group and the members are receiving support from fans all across the globe. Although ATEEZ had a 0 for their digital score, they scored higher on all the other categories including Album Sales, Global Fan Vote, Social Media, and Mnet Broadcast Score, definitely cementing their win by performing strongly overall.

