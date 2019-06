We love multitalented artists and WINNER's Song Min Ho is proving to show strengths in numerous creative areas.

The rapper who is also known for his drawing skills made his runway debut for Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Menswear Show in Paris. He is seen wearing a unique and colorful ensemble of muted palettes that emanate spring vibes.

Song Min Ho was personally chosen by Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh.

What do you think of his look?