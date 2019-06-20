Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 9 to June 15

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 9 to June 15 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 48,230,368 Points

2. Anne Marie - "2002" - 42,146,426 Points

3. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 49 Points

4. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 38,165,624 Points

5. Lee Hi ft. B.I - "NO ONE" - 32,235,911 Points

6. Billie Ellish - "bad guy" - 32,206,664 Points

7. BTS - "Boy With Luv" - 29,907,792 Points

8. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate" - 25,634,792 Points

9. TWICE - "Fancy" - 23,456,989 Points

10. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 22,312,905 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Yunho - 'True Colors' 

2. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.3 One To All' 

3. NCT 127 - 'WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'

4. AB6IX - 'B_COMPLETE'

5. fromis_9 - 'FUN FACTORY'

6. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

7. BLACKPINK - 'KILL THIS LOVE'

8. Cosmic Girls - 'SPECIAL ALBUM (For the Summer)'

9. The Boyz - '[Bloom Bloom]'

10. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1.  Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"


4. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

5. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

6. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"


7. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"

8. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

9. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"

10. Haeun - "Shin Yong Jae"

Source: Gaon

soum2,731 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Congratulations to Yunho for being #1 with his first solo album!👑 Also #2 ATEEZ!! and netizens were asking who they were?🙄 lol. Anyways congratulations to all of them😄 I should look up Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love since I have seen it a lot of times right now 😆

thealigirl8996 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Yunho on top! woot woot

