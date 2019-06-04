Yulhee confesses she has no regrets about leaving her idol life + still head over heels for Minhwan

Former LABOUM member Yulhee, currently well-known as a young, 23-year-old mother and wife on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband' season 2, stood in front of the camera by herself for the first time in a long time for 'International bnt'.



Throughout her interview, Yulhee did not hide the fact that she is still head over heels for her husband, F.T. Island's Minhwan. She retold about their first date together, "On our first date, he came dressed in sweats, but I thought that he still looked so cool."

She continued, "[Minhwan] is a pro and push-and-pull. Normally, he appears uninterested and quiet, but deep inside he's the most caring person. When I'm with oppa, my heart still beats fast, and I only want to show him my pretty sides."

Next, Yulhee talked about their first son, Choi Jae Yool (also known as Jjangie). "After I found out I was pregnant, I told oppa very first. I was touched when he said that we have to have the child no matter what. Instead of me, I hope that Jjangie will take after Minhwan in everything from looks, to personality, to talents," she shared.







What about plans to have more children? Yulhee replied, "I'd be perfectly fine with more children right this moment. Since our first child is a son, I want our second to be a daughter."

Finally, when asked about returning to the entertainment industry as a singer or an idol once again, Yulhee confessed, "I never want to go back. It's true that the moments I got to stand on stage were treasured, happy moments, but outside of that, there were so many struggles that I have no regrets about leaving... I don't have any current plans to return to entertainment. I am content to make small appearances on 'Mr. House Husband'. I am plenty thankful and content with where I am now."