sl278 AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Fans are worried after seeing BLACKPINK's Jennie unwell at an event in Manila

Fans have noticed that Jennie appeared to be unwell at an event for Shopee in Manila, Philippines on June 6. The popular idol star who is currently on a world tour with BLACKPINK has been captured in fan cams looking exhausted and having trouble breathing. 

Many BLINKS on Twitter are commending Jennie for her dedication despite being ill.

Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK members have been constantly performing and traveling over the past few months due to their world tour schedules in North America and Europe. We wish Jennie a speedy recovery to good health.

byun_taeganger238 pts 16 days ago 17
16 days ago

Period cramps, probably.

63

annabts612 pts 16 days ago 10
16 days ago

Wait who says that she was having a panic attack?

She’s having trouble breathing and has her hand on her tummy, neither symptoms lead to a definitive answer that she’s having a panic attack.

Edit: not saying she’s not in pain, just saying that people shouldn’t misuse medical terms. You are not doctors, stop “diagnosing” people based on 10 second clips on the internet with no context.

