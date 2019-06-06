Fans are worried after seeing BLACKPINK's Jennie unwell at an event in Manila

Fans have noticed that Jennie appeared to be unwell at an event for Shopee in Manila, Philippines on June 6. The popular idol star who is currently on a world tour with BLACKPINK has been captured in fan cams looking exhausted and having trouble breathing.

Many BLINKS on Twitter are commending Jennie for her dedication despite being ill.

Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK members have been constantly performing and traveling over the past few months due to their world tour schedules in North America and Europe. We wish Jennie a speedy recovery to good health.

jennie is sick and she's having a panic attack TT my baby please get well soon 😭💖#ShopeeBlackpinkinMNLpic.twitter.com/Wsv99hdqq7 — kaira ✨ (@luvbngtanct) June 6, 2019

can’t believe jennie insists on attending this event even though she’s sick while 80% of the people in there aren’t even blinks 😭 pic.twitter.com/u1SDqurEY5 — evelyn • shooters for drogon (@bpverses) June 6, 2019