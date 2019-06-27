YG Entertainment explains why B.I wasn't given composer credit for Eun Ji Won's 'Worthless'

YG Entertainment explained why B.I wasn't given the credit for participating in composing Eun Ji Won's track "Worthless" from his recent album 'G1'.



After hearing the track, fans noticed "Worthless" was the same melody and beat former iKON member B.I previewed during a V Live broadcast. YG Entertainment confirmed, "'Worthless' is a song co-composed by B.I and Millennium."



The label continued, "B.I's name wasn't included on the tracklist itself because of a personal request from him, but he'll be registered to the Korean Music Copyright Association as the co-composer."



As previously reported, B.I withdrew from YG Entertainment and iKON following his drug scandal.

