Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

78

31

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

YG Entertainment explains why B.I wasn't given composer credit for Eun Ji Won's 'Worthless'

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment explained why B.I wasn't given the credit for participating in composing Eun Ji Won's track "Worthless" from his recent album 'G1'.

After hearing the track, fans noticed "Worthless" was the same melody and beat former iKON member B.I previewed during a V Live broadcast. YG Entertainment confirmed, "'Worthless' is a song co-composed by B.I and Millennium."

The label continued, "B.I's name wasn't included on the tracklist itself because of a personal request from him, but he'll be registered to the Korean Music Copyright Association as the co-composer." 

As previously reported, B.I withdrew from YG Entertainment and iKON following his drug scandal.

  1. iKON
  2. B.I
74 73,542 Share 72% Upvoted

50

ayanatsume140 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

For once I do think their explanation makes sense. It's actually quite noble for B.I to do so, from his perspective including his name on the album could hurt JiWon and people would keep associating his promotions with the ongoing scandal.

I hope people just let this one go and support both artists's work.

Share

2 more replies

33

edurance369 pts 1 day ago 6
1 day ago

I hope iKON leaves YG and reunites with B.I under a different label.

Share

6 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Watch Mnet's 'Produce x 101' episode 9 Live!
5 hours ago   0   3,649

allkpop in your Inbox