Block B's Taeil pens handwritten letter before quiet military enlistment

Block B member Taeil enlisted in the military today.



On June 10, the idol took to his personal Instagram account to share a handwritten letter to his fans, captioning the image with "I'll go and return well!"

The handwritten letter reads as follows:



"Hello, this is Block B's Taeil. It seems like it's really been a long time since I've hand-written a letter.



This may seem a little out of nowhere, but I am enlisting in the military, so I wanted to give you all a handwritten greeting.

Even while writing this letter, I'm laughing because it still doesn't feel real.



It may be a long time or a short time, depending on how you see it, but I will complete my civic duty healthfully and well and return!!



It seems like I will have a number of new experiences, so I am both excited and scared, but I will be able to overcome all the situations that I come across. I want to become a bit healthier and more mature [during my military service] and then return.



I will go and return with a happy heart! Everyone, be healthy and happy! It's still a little bit awkward, but... salute!!"



On the same day, Block B's agency KQ Entertainment confirmed that Taeil had enlisted quietly as his request. He is the second Block B member to enlist, following Jaehyo's enlistment last December.



Check out Taeil's Instagram post below!