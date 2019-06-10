Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Block B's Taeil pens handwritten letter before quiet military enlistment

Block B member Taeil enlisted in the military today.

On June 10, the idol took to his personal Instagram account to share a handwritten letter to his fans, captioning the image with "I'll go and return well!" 

The handwritten letter reads as follows:

"Hello, this is Block B's Taeil. It seems like it's really been a long time since I've hand-written a letter.

This may seem a little out of nowhere, but I am enlisting in the military, so I wanted to give you all a handwritten greeting.

Even while writing this letter, I'm laughing because it still doesn't feel real.

It may be a long time or a short time, depending on how you see it, but I will complete my civic duty healthfully and well and return!!

It seems like I will have a number of new experiences, so I am both excited and scared, but I will be able to overcome all the situations that I come across. I want to become a bit healthier and more mature [during my military service] and then return.

I will go and return with a happy heart! Everyone, be healthy and happy! It's still a little bit awkward, but... salute!!"


On the same day, Block B's agency KQ Entertainment confirmed that Taeil had enlisted quietly as his request. He is the second Block B member to enlist, following Jaehyo's enlistment last December.

Ohboy694,508 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

His worst fear came true 😂 we will wait.

tqeil82 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

What am I supposed to do for 2 years without him :(

Share

