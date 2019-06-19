Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

VAV drop spoiler images from their comeback MV filming set!

VAV want you to get excited, because a full, 7-member summer comeback may be much closer than you think!

The boy group recently shared a couple of spoiler images from their comeback MV filming set via their official SNS, hinting at a totally summer vibe on a sandy beach. The photos were snapped on the beautiful beaches of Bohol, the Philippines, in light of VAV's comeback coming up this summer. 

Are you ready for a completely different sound from VAV's "THRILLA KILLA" in their full, 7-member summer comeback?

Yaasss! And the Philippines too! So excited!

I am absolutely ready for anything they put out, I love them! ^^

Can't believe they are still not that well known, they are really great!

