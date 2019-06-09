Kang Daniel establishes one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment in preparation for solo debut

Kang Daniel has established a one-man agency, KONNECT Entertainment, to prepare for his comeback. It was revealed that he recently set up an office in Seoul and is gearing up to make his solo debut.

Last month, the courts ruled in Kang Daniel’s favor to suspend his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment, making it possible for him to pursue independent activities. Reportedly, Kang Daniel started preparations to set up the one-man agency shortly after the ruling.

A representative for KONNECT Entertainment explained, “He chose to go in the direction of setting up a one-man agency after considering what kind of agency would work for him as an individual in the long-term. In addition, his desire to make a speedy comeback for his long-awaiting fans played a big role in his decision. A one-man agency which is focused and efficient, is the most suitable for making swift preparations.”

This news comes on the heels of his Instagram Live broadcast in which he announced that he was making new music. This broadcast was the first since he started his legal battle.