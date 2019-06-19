Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Super Junior Yesung's 3rd mini album 'Pink Magic' tops iTunes album charts in 25 countries after release

Super Junior Yesung's 3rd solo mini album 'Pink Magic' released back on June 18 at 6 PM KST, has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 25 different countries!

According to SM Entertainment, Yesung's latest mini album 'Pink Magic' managed to top iTunes album charts in countries like Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and more.

Congratulations, Yesung! You can listen to all of the tracks from Yesung's new solo mini album 'Pink Magic', containing a variety of different genres from pop to ballad, rock, and more, via various music sites!

