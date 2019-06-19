Eun Ji Won announces his 2019 domestic solo concert 'On Fire' next month

Eun Ji Won wants to light up the night with his fans at his 2019 domestic solo concert, 'On Fire'!

The veteran idol's upcoming solo concert takes place over a span of two days, on July 27 at 6 PM KST and on July 28 at 5 PM KST, at the Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace. Tickets go on sale for official fanclub members on June 19, and for the general public on June 26.

Meanwhile, Eun Ji Won will be returning solo with his 6th full album 'G1' this coming June 27 at 6 PM KST, unveiling with his charismatic hip-hop side by partnering up with WINNER's Song Min Ho and female vocalist Blue.D.