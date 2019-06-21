Sulli responds to criticism saying she's an attention seeker

Sulli responded to criticism saying she's an attention seeker on JTBC's 'Reply Night'.



On the June 21st premiere of the show, Sulli was last up to address malicious comments against her, and she expressed, "This is the first time I've talked like this in front of so many people." The first malicious comment said, "Sulli's best hit is her Instagram, right," and she responded, "You're right. I've done a lot of work, but I think I've shown you a lot on Instagram."



Another comment said, "Sulli looks like a gold fish. Her face looks like a fish, and her behavior is that of an attention seeker," and Sulli expressed, "Attention seeker. Aren't we all attention seekers?" When Shin Dong Yup added, "You admit you're an attention seeker," and the former f(x) member said, "I do. Please give me some attention."



What do you think of Sulli's responses?

