Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Sulli responds to criticism saying she's an attention seeker

Sulli responded to criticism saying she's an attention seeker on JTBC's 'Reply Night'.

On the June 21st premiere of the show, Sulli was last up to address malicious comments against her, and she expressed, "This is the first time I've talked like this in front of so many people." The first malicious comment said, "Sulli's best hit is her Instagram, right," and she responded, "You're right. I've done a lot of work, but I think I've shown you a lot on Instagram."

Another comment said, "Sulli looks like a gold fish. Her face looks like a fish, and her behavior is that of an attention seeker," and Sulli expressed, "Attention seeker. Aren't we all attention seekers?" When Shin Dong Yup added, "You admit you're an attention seeker," and the former f(x) member said, "I do. Please give me some attention."

What do you think of Sulli's responses?

Fritzb232 pts 21 hours ago 5
21 hours ago

What a stupid criticism. Of course she's an attention seeker; everyone in the entertainment business is an attention seeker!

Gee, I think I'll become a singer or actor so I can be an anonymous wallflower.

3

potterstark152 pts 20 hours ago 1
20 hours ago

Actually, being an attention seeker usually means acting in a way to gain some sort of positive/negative attention in order to receive some validation from people. Jealousy, Lack of self esteem and narcissism is usually the reasoning for being an attention seeker. So being an attention seeker is not a good thing.

