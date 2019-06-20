Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Stray Kids discusses their growth as artists on 'Idol Radio'

AKP STAFF
STRAY KIDS

Stray Kids is more than just an idol group! They have other various talents as well.

The group appeared on  the June 20 broadcast of V Live's 'Idol Radio' to promote their new song "Side Effects." They performed their title track and introduced themselves to the viewers as well with cute introductions. 

The group talked about how they wanted to present a sexier more mature side with the new song, and how their choreography required 18 dancers! The group is currently racking up honors and awards, winning the best rookie award at the 'Asia Model Awards.' 

Stray Kids also talked about their composition and acting skills as well! It seems like their appearance just went on to show how much we can look forward to seeing them in the future. 

Check out the full broadcast below!

 

Anno616-45 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Stray Kids are still a new group, however they have proven themselves to be artists rather than just idols. They are really great, and one can either like their type of music or not, but noone can deny their talent.

Also, I love how they are not afraid to experiment with music and not just follow safe "popular song structure".

