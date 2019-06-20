Stray Kids discusses their growth as artists on 'Idol Radio'

Stray Kids is more than just an idol group! They have other various talents as well.

The group appeared on the June 20 broadcast of V Live's 'Idol Radio' to promote their new song "Side Effects." They performed their title track and introduced themselves to the viewers as well with cute introductions.

The group talked about how they wanted to present a sexier more mature side with the new song, and how their choreography required 18 dancers! The group is currently racking up honors and awards, winning the best rookie award at the 'Asia Model Awards.'

Stray Kids also talked about their composition and acting skills as well! It seems like their appearance just went on to show how much we can look forward to seeing them in the future.

