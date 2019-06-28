Seventeen's Seungkwan not performing at '2019 KCON NY' due to ankle injury

Seventeen's Seungkwan will not be performing at the '2019 KCON NY' due to an ankle injury.



Pledis Entertainment previously announced Seungkwan injured his ankle, and though he performed on 'Music Bank' while sitting on a chair, he won't be able to perform at 'KCON 2019 NY'. On June 28, the label confirmed he will not be performing with Seventeen at their scheduled performances at the 'Park Concert', 'SBS Super Concert in Hong Kong', and 'KCON 2019 NY'.



He'll be focusing on receiving treatment and recovering in the meantime. Stay tuned for updates.