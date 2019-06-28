Song Joong Ki rumored to have filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo without discussion + insider says couple separated since May

Song Joong Ki is rumored to have filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo without discussion.



On June 28, Channel A reported, "According to Song Joong Ki's side, the divorce settlement was filed without letting Song Hye Kyo know beforehand." It's said Song Joong Ki's lawyer submitted the application for divorce at the Seoul Family Court on June 26, and Song Hye Kyo was alerted the next day when she returned from a photo shoot in Thailand.



Song Joong Ki previously stated with the divorce announcement, "Rather than lengthening the process by considering each other's faults and deriding each other, I hope to complete the divorce amicably." According to an insider, "It was meant as a warning to Song Hye Kyo that if she spread lies about her married life or details of the divorce, he'll reveal everything."



Channel A also reported Song Joong Ki's legal reps are negotiating a divorce without alimony, and it's expected the divorce will be finalized in August.



An alleged acquaintance has revealed more details as well, claiming the former couple had been separated since early May. The acquaintance alleged, "Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki started their separation in early May. According to our laws, there's a required deliberation period for divorces, and they gave each other time to think by separating for a month since early May. It's just a rumor that they were separated since late 2018."



The same acquaintance further alleged Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo did not live at their "newlywed home" in the Hannam-dong neighborhood of Seoul, which Song Joong Ki purchased. Instead, Song Joong Ki had moved into Song Hye Kyo's leased home, where they'd been living since their marriage in October of 2017.



As previously reported, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26, and her label cited personality differences as the reason.