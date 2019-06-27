Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Seungri seen relaxing at luxury Gangnam spa on the day he was forwarded to prosecution

AKP STAFF

Netizens are making negative comments after a witness spotted Seungri relaxing at a luxury spa on the day he was forwarded to prosecution.

The former Big Bang member was spotted in the sauna at a luxury Gangnam spa on June 26 at 6 pm looking relaxed according to the source. He was also accompanied by two friends, one of whom was looking out for people watching them. 

Seungri has been charged for crimes including hiring prostitution and embezzlement. 

Netizens are making comments such as: 

"I think he'll never come to his senses."

"He's really a 'Strong Baby' isn't he?"

"Hasn't changed a bit since the incident."

"His parents raised him reallllyyy well didn't they?"

"Some please throw him and Yang Hyun Suk in jail."


What do you think of this situation? 

  1. Seungri
1 1,742 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Brown_Cream282 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Seungri's gangsta, they're should make a drama out of the YG mess

Share
Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
16 hours ago   206   1,257,513
BTS top-grossing tour of May 2019 (so far)
11 minutes ago   0   151
Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
16 hours ago   206   1,257,513

allkpop in your Inbox