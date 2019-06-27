Seungri seen relaxing at luxury Gangnam spa on the day he was forwarded to prosecution

Netizens are making negative comments after a witness spotted Seungri relaxing at a luxury spa on the day he was forwarded to prosecution.

The former Big Bang member was spotted in the sauna at a luxury Gangnam spa on June 26 at 6 pm looking relaxed according to the source. He was also accompanied by two friends, one of whom was looking out for people watching them.

Seungri has been charged for crimes including hiring prostitution and embezzlement.

Netizens are making comments such as:



"I think he'll never come to his senses."

"He's really a 'Strong Baby' isn't he?"

"Hasn't changed a bit since the incident."



"His parents raised him reallllyyy well didn't they?"

"Some please throw him and Yang Hyun Suk in jail."



