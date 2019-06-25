Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Check out ominous posters for upcoming film 'The Divine Fury' starring Park Seo Joon, Woo Do Hwan, & Ahn Sung Gi

AKP STAFF

Upcoming thriller/action film 'The Divine Fury' starring Park Seo Joon, Woo Do Hwan, and Ahn Sung Gi has released a set of ominous posters ahead of its premiere in July. 

'The Divine Fury' revolves around a boxing champion Yong Hoo (Park Seo Joon) and a spiritual priest Father Ahn (Ahn Sung Gi), who team up to fight an evil spirit terrorizing the human world. Woo Do Hwan plays the role of the antagonist Bishop Ji Shin, a dark bishop who spreads evil to others. 

Full of mystery, action, and fearsome thrills, 'The Divine Fury' premieres in Korea this July 31. Are you anticipating 'The Divine Fury'?

  1. Park Seo Joon
  2. Woo Do Hwan
0 4,303 Share 79% Upvoted
EXO
EXO members gather for dinner before D.O. enlists
24 hours ago   14   55,079
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE prepare for trouble in 'Uh-Oh' MV
10 hours ago   21   9,172

allkpop in your Inbox