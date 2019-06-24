Akdong Musician's Suhyun sings a sweet tune dedicated to Verona in music teaser for 'Begin Again 3'

JTBC's 'Begin Again' is returning with season 3 this summer, traveling to the romantic countries of Italy and Germany with their classic family band members as well as new guest performers!

In the program's latest teaser above, family band member Akdong Musician's Suhyun sings a lovely tune dedicated to the city of Verona, Italy. The tune was composed and written by Suhyun along with the family band.

In 'Begin Again 3', Suhyun will be working together with singers like Lena Park, Harim, Henry, Lim Heon Il, and Kim Feel to busk in remote locations throughout Italy. Stay tuned for even more teasers leading up to another legendary season of the street music show 'Begin Again', premiering this July!

