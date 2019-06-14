Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Russian K-pop trainee to debut in June

AKP STAFF

Russian K-pop trainee Lana has announced that she will be debuting and is in the midst of preparing a new song!

The trainee will be debuting under HiCC entertainment and has already amassed 70,500 followers on Instagram. Although it was announced that her debut will take place in late June, Lana has already uploaded a variety of content for her fans on YouTube including vlogs and dance choreography videos. 

Check out some videos from her Youtube channel here: 

Are you excited to see her debut?

JeremyTm53 pts
Well she looks more Asian than the guy from TXT so I ain't judging

dancingbella23947 pts
there's a HUGE Asian population in Russia guys... don't be so surprised. A lot of them are ethnically Chinese, Japanese or Korean, but of Russian nationality/identity/whatever they identify with. So ya, they look very "Asian". It's the same with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. A lot of them look very "Asian" too. Like I know people who identify as Russian but ethnically are Korean. And friends from Kazakhstan but look incredibly Japanese.

