Russian K-pop trainee to debut in June

Russian K-pop trainee Lana has announced that she will be debuting and is in the midst of preparing a new song!

The trainee will be debuting under HiCC entertainment and has already amassed 70,500 followers on Instagram. Although it was announced that her debut will take place in late June, Lana has already uploaded a variety of content for her fans on YouTube including vlogs and dance choreography videos.

Check out some videos from her Youtube channel here:

Are you excited to see her debut?